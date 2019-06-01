A Collier County Sheriff's Office vehicle was involved in a crash that killed one person, the sheriff's office said.

According to the sheriff's office, the two-vehicle crash happened on U.S. 41 and Immokalee Road on Saturday night. 

The driver of the other vehicle, a Lincoln Town Car, was pronounced dead. The deputy and an occupant of the Lincoln were taken to local hospitals.

Northbound U.S. 41 is closed as the investigation begins.

