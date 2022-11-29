FHP: Tampa driver dead, 4 passengers injured after crashing into several trees

The crash is under investigation.

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A driver from Tampa is dead and four other passengers were left with injuries after a crash Tuesday morning in Collier County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling north on Interstate 75 in the left lane, just south of Exit 111 (Immokalee Road). But for some reason, the car reportedly drove off the road and crashed into several trees.

The 56-year-old woman driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The four passengers, including a 5-year-old boy, all were left with minor injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.