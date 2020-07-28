Collier County Sheriff's Office K-9 dies of cancer

The agency says 9-year-old Kerel served for eight years on two of its units.

NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office in Southwest Florida is mourning the loss of one of its four-legged crime fighters.

In an emotional Facebook post, the sheriff's office announced K-9 Kerel's death from cancer. The 9-year-old German Shepherd had been with the agency for eight years.

K-9 Kerel's partner and handler, Cpl. James Casey, took him to the vet after he started having trouble breathing. That's where x-rays showed late-stage cancer that had spread from his lungs to his spleen. Cpl. Casey and his family made the difficult decision to put the K-9 down on Friday, but he passed away Thursday evening.

“My 5-year-old daughter said ‘Daddy, can we get him on the couch?’” Cpl. Casey said in the statement from CCSO. “He laid with my wife and my kids and looked back at me. I was sitting behind him in a chair and I came over and gave him a hug and a kiss and five minutes later my wife said he was losing it. His end of watch was 7:20 p.m.”

K-9 Kerel served as a narcotics dog in addition to regular patrol duties. Cpl. Casey says his partner helped him bring in many criminals, but was "a regular dog" at home with his family. He says K-9 Kerel was also friendly with strangers and made many visits to schools over the years.

The sheriff's office says K-9 Kerel, who would have turned 10 in January, probably would have retired from the force soon. The K-9 unit had already started scouting for replacements before his cancer diagnosis.

