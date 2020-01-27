NAPLES, Fla. — Florida residents in an upscale community are seeing red over a paint job on a half-million-dollar home.

The Naples home was painted in large patches of bright primary colors with random splatters throughout. Even the trees, lawn and mailbox were splattered with paint.

Neighbors said the paint job got worse over the course of a week.

WBBH News reports that Collier County Code Enforcement is investigating the paint job. Neighbors said homeowner Jeffrey Leibman painted it, but the management company for the neighborhood said he no longer lives there.

The outlet said a van parked outside the house was painted in rainbow colors and spray-painted with "Who is Oma?"

The company estimates reversing the paint job could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

