Frazier told staffers trying to remove non-media members that he was there to hold DeSantis, whom he called an "enemy of the public," accountable.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville community activist was removed in handcuffs ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' scheduled news conference at the Duval County Department of Health Tuesday morning.

Northside Coalition Founder Ben Frazier told DeSantis' staff members who were trying to remove anyone who is not a member of the media that he and other community members were present to hold the governor, whom he called an "enemy of the public," accountable.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Officers on site placed Frazier in handcuffs and put him in the back of a JSO patrol car. Other protestors said they were not told a reason for his "arrest," although a witness said he heard JSO say Frazier was "only being detained."

Earlier, a governor's aide attempted to throw out anyone in the room who was not a member of the media. Frazier told the aide he had a right to peacefully assemble in the public building and ask DeSantis questions.

"The governor is running," Frazier said when DeSantis' staffers said he would not be coming out for the press conference until the room was cleared of non-media members.

Another of the governor's staffers came into the room to say those in attendance who were not media members could speak to the governor at another time. There were people present from the Northside Coalition, Take 'Em Down Jax, Harriet Tubman Freedom Fighters and Florida Rising.

Earlier, as a First Coast News reporter on the scene arrived to the news conference, a protestor walked in, and a man who appeared to be a security staff member escorted her out.

JSO putting Ben Frazier in a cruiser. Fellow protestors say they haven’t heard a reason for his arrest. One other journalist tells me he heard JSO says he is “only be detained.” @FCN2go https://t.co/bbVMoI63DT pic.twitter.com/ADH3Tgm5IB — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) January 4, 2022

Ben Frazier, activist, tells Gov. aid who has identified himself as Alex Cronin that he isn’t leaving. https://t.co/3pq4a6PKOB pic.twitter.com/BGKDEp9fg6 — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) January 4, 2022

