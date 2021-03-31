Congressman Charlie Crist reintroduces Senior Accessible Housing Act

The bill would create a tax credit to allow seniors living independently to modify their homes and age in place safely.

LARGO, Fla. — Seniors living in Florida may be able to live safely in their homes even longer.

Congressman Charlie Crist has reintroduced the Senior Accessible Housing Act, which would create a tax credit for seniors to modify their homes.

Rep. Crist made the announcement Wednesday at Paradise Island Mobile Home Community in Largo. He said people love to retire in Florida, and he wants to make sure they feel safe and comfortable doing so.

“I believe that our golden years should be a time of peace, happiness and relaxation," Crist said.

The bill would provide seniors with the resources they need to age in place safely by covering up to $30,000 in modifications, according to Crist.

The congressmen mentioned the addition of handrails, grab bars, no-step bathing, and non-slip flooring as features that would be covered by the bill.

Crist also said that the bill would save taxpayer dollars by leading to less Medicare spending on preventable injuries and less Medicaid spending on nursing homes.

You can read more on the bill on Congressman Crist's website.

Watch the full press conference below.