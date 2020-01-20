ORANGE COUNTY, Fla — Someone called 911 Monday morning, sending Orange County deputies to a construction site along the Florida Turnpike.

They arrived at exit 254 near Orlando around 10:45 a.m. and found 28-year-old William Steven Knight suffering from stab wounds.

According to the sheriff’s office, paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Deputies say he was a construction worker, and they believe he knew the person who attacked him. Investigators are still searching for that person, but they were unable to provide a description.

Deputies do not think there’s an ongoing risk to the public.

The sheriff’s office says the man who was killed has not yet been identified.

