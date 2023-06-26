Convicted Florida murderer elbows attorney in the face during hearing

A person in the video is heard asking Zieler's attorney if he is OK, to which he responded by saying he was fine.

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A southwest Florida convicted murderer elbowed his attorney in the face Monday during his sentencing.

Joseph Zieler, who was convicted in the 1990 murders of 11-year-old Robin Cornell and family friend Lisa Story in Cape Coral — is seen standing between two law enforcement officers while being handcuffed.

Moments later, he appears to signal his attorney to his direction to tell him something, but as the attorney leans over to hear what Zieler has to say, that's when he elbows him in the face.

The two law enforcement officers quickly tackled Zieler to the ground after he attacked his lawyer.

While Zieler was on the ground and being held by officers, there was a brief exchange between him and the attorney.

"I've taken a lot of better shots than that," the attorney said while Zieler resumed making comments toward him on the ground.

Zieler was in court for his sentencing where he was slated to address the court.

According to WINK-TV, a jury recommended the death penalty for the convicted double-murder back in May. When he took the stand in his defense trial, he had an outburst in the courtroom that his lawyer said did not help his case.