COVID-19, abandoned cemeteries, transportation and water projects are themes for Florida's 2021 legislation

Proposed bills to tackle some of the Tampa Bay area's biggest issues are part of the agenda this legislative session in Florida.

State Representative Ben Diamond from St. Petersburg is co-sponsoring a bill to create a reemployment assistance ombudsman office at the Department of Economic Opportunity and change the state's unemployment system. House Bill 207 would revise the duration of benefits and the amount you're paid if you're unemployed.

The need for food surged 400 percent over the last year. That's why Feeding Tampa Bay is looking to build a new facility to be able to give more food away and even reduce costs. House Bill 2299 would give the nonprofit $575,000 for constructing that new facility.

Aside from the pandemic, lawmakers from around the Tampa Bay area have proposed a few pieces of legislation to address some of the area’s biggest issues. There are two bills that would create a task force to look into abandoned African American cemeteries. One is in the Florida House and one in the Florida Senate.

Another common theme is water projects. There's proposed help for a sewer or water project for just about each part of the Bay area including a bill that would give counties and cities the ability to decide how sanitary sewer laterals are repaired or replaced.

You can see the bills from each lawmaker below by clicking on their name: