Coyote stalls air traffic at South Florida airport

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — Editor's note: The main photo used for this article is a stock image and not of the coyote seen at the South Florida airport.

A coyote was spotted running on the tarmac at an airport Wednesday morning in South Florida.

The animal was running on the road at the North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, and all planes were grounded following the sighting, WPLG-TV reports.

The canine, who has the unofficial nickname "Wile E.," roamed around the airfield and airport staff looked in awe, according to WSVN-TV.

"We were flying over here in this northwest corner of the airport and the coyote was going up and down the runways,” Chopper pilot Steven J. Grey told WSVN-TV.

The airport security team reportedly halted operations at the facility to help find the coyote. Animal control was also called in to help handle the situation, but the animal fled into a sewer drain.

The airport was eventually able to resume normal operations once it was clear that the coyote wouldn't be interfering, WPLG-TV says.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, coyotes can be found throughout the Sunshine State and have been documented in all 67 counties.

"Coyotes are not large animals and rarely pose a threat to people, especially adults," the FWC wrote on its website. "They can be curious but are also timid and generally run away if challenged.

Wildlife officials say you can do the following to avoid any conflicts with coyotes:

Feeding Coyotes is illegal. They will lose their fear of humans.

Secure garbage cans. Clean up pet food and fallen fruit.

Secure livestock in predator-resistant enclosures.

Keep pets in enclosed areas. Walk dogs on a short leash.