TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — You could be pulled over for texting and driving soon now that a bill to make it a primary offense is headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis for approval.

An amended version of the bill was approved by the Florida House on Monday by a vote of 108-7. It passed the Senate last week.

Under current law, officers can only cite drivers for texting if they are pulled over for some other violation.

“By strengthening the ban on texting while driving, Florida legislators are sending a strong message about this dangerous form of driver distraction,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA.

"AAA urges drivers to focus on the road and avoid any form of texting while behind the wheel."

A first offense is punishable by a $30 fine, with a second offense costing $60. Court costs and fees also would apply.

The texting ban does not apply to a driver using a navigation device or to a driver whose vehicle is stationary.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

