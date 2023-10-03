x
Reports: 1 person killed in Orange County after crane topples over

The crane overturned around 3:15 p.m. at 13137 Heather Moss Drive near State Road 417 and John Young Parkway.
Credit: Orange County Fire Rescue Department.

ORLANDO, Fla. — One person died and another was treated for minor injuries after a crane fell over on Tuesday in Orange County, according to reports. 

County officials told Orlando's WKMG-TV that a crane overturned around 3:15 p.m. at 13137 Heather Moss Drive near State Road 417 and John Young Parkway.

Orlando's WESH reported that a construction worker was pinned underneath a crane's arm after it fell into an embankment. 

The crane also toppled onto a red minivan. 

Credit: Orange County Fire Rescue Department

“It's really a tragic moment. I'm hearing that one person has died and taken away,” resident Shahul Shaik told WESH. 

Two people were taken to the hospital where one person died, county officials told the news outlets. 

An investigation into this incident is still ongoing. 

