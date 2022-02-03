Crews recover body of trapped Florida construction worker hours later

An investigation is underway to determine how the worker became trapped.

LADY LAKE, Fla. — The body of a worker has been found hours after he became trapped in a hole at a construction site in central Florida, officials say.

Rescue crews worked through the night after the worker got trapped around 5 p.m. on Wednesday in Lady Lake, which is near Orlando.

“On behalf of Lake County, we offer our condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them during this time,” Lake County Fire Rescue Chief James Dickerson told news outlets, according to The Associated Press.

Dickerson tells news outlets an investigation is underway to determine how the worker became trapped.

No additional details were immediately available.