US Border Patrol: 29 Cuban migrants found Friday in Florida Keys

The federal agency worked alongside law enforcement partners responding to a migrant landing in the Florida Keys.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla — A total of 29 Cuban migrants were found Friday on a boat by the U.S. Border Patrol in the Florida Keys, authorities report.

In a tweet, Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar explains agents with the federal agency worked alongside law enforcement partners responding to a migrant landing in the Florida Keys.

They reportedly came across 29 Cuban migrants after an extensive search.

Local 10 reports that since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews intercepted 5,557 Cubans migrants at sea compared to:

6,182 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2022

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

"We appreciate the support from all of the responding agencies," the tweet reads, in part.