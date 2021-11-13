Have you seen Curtis? Missing Child Alert issued for Jacksonville 8-year-old

He may be with Kimberly Williams, authorities say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 8-year-old Curtis Hill III.

The 8-year-old boy was last seen near the 11450 block of Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville, Fla.

Hill was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants with a gaming controller symbol on them, authorities report.

He is described as 4-feet, 2-inches tall, and weighs about 60 lbs.

It's possible that he is with Kimberly Williams, 38, according to officials. She is 6-feet, 1-inch, and weighs around 180 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy tank top, dark pants and black sandals. She was also wearing a blonde-colored wig and could be carrying a small purse with a rainbow on it.