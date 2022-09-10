x
Florida

Have you seen Dahud? Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 5-year-old boy from Palm Beach County

The 5-year-old boy was reportedly last seen in the West Palm Beach area.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Have you seen Dahud Jolicoeur?

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued on Saturday for a missing 5-year-old boy from Palm Beach County, deputies say.

Jolicoeur was last seen in the area of Wood Glen Circle in West Palm Beach wearing a long sleeve white sweatshirt and grey pants, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The 5-year-old is reportedly described as 3 feet tall, weighs 45 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information on Jolicoeur's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 561-688-3000, or call 911. 

