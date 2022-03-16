Police: Motorcyclist crashes through stop arm, nearly rides off Daytona Beach bridge

Police say the only thing that saved the motorcycle from the waters below was the hitch of the trailer it was towing.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Georgia man is lucky to be OK after crashing through a Daytona Beach drawbridge flashing stop arm and nearly riding over the edge as it was being raised.

On the morning of March 12, Daytona Beach Police say Mark Allen Hagen was driving his motorcycle eastbound on Main Street —which doubles as a drawbridge — when he failed to stop.

The bridge was being raised at the time of the crash for a boat to pass through, according to police.

Officers say Hagen failed to observe the bridge's red warning lights before colliding with the flashing red stop arm. Hagen's motorcycle then continued up the already half-raised bridge before he fell off the bike, according to a press release.

His motorcycle kept going and eventually was left hanging over the edge. Police say the only thing that saved the motorcycle from the waters below was the hitch of the trailer it was towing.

THREAD (1 OF 2): The Main Street Bridge is now closed due to an accident that has caused damage to the bridge.



One of the traffic arms has to be replaced and a bridge inspection must be completed before it can reopen. pic.twitter.com/J6FualMb8K — Daytona Beach PD Traffic (@DBPDTraffic) March 12, 2022

The Daytona Beach Police Department says Hagen suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the crash and was transported to an area hospital. His motorcycle was removed by Daytona Wrecker Service "after extensive work."

So, how did Hagen nearly crash off the bridge in the first place? Police say he claims he was clearing rainwater off his helmet shield and failed to see the warning lights.

The bridge was closed for nearly three hours while crews worked to repair damage as a result of the crash. The citation issued to Hagen shows property damage racked up to $20,000.