x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

florida

Daytona Beach officer, K-9 doing OK after SUV flips over during chase

The wanted person was taken into custody.
Credit: Daytona Beach Police Department

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida police officer and his K-9 partner are fine after their SUV flipped onto its roof during a chase.

It happened Saturday on North Nova near Sixth Street, according to a tweet from Deputy Chief of Police Jakari Young. 

"This overturned police vehicle is the result of an authorized pursuit of a fleeing felon that occurred on North Nova near Sixth Street. The officer and his K-9 partner are ok," the tweet read.

The person wanted in the chase was arrested, Young added.

RELATED: Sheriff's office shares advice on not getting in trouble with its K-9 unit

RELATED: K-9 officer strikes again, helps troopers seize 65 pounds of marijuana

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter