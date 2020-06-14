Daytona Beach officer, K-9 doing OK after SUV flips over during chase

The wanted person was taken into custody.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida police officer and his K-9 partner are fine after their SUV flipped onto its roof during a chase.

It happened Saturday on North Nova near Sixth Street, according to a tweet from Deputy Chief of Police Jakari Young.

"This overturned police vehicle is the result of an authorized pursuit of a fleeing felon that occurred on North Nova near Sixth Street. The officer and his K-9 partner are ok," the tweet read.

The person wanted in the chase was arrested, Young added.

