Police: 2 officers hurt, man killed in 'shootout' in Daytona Beach

Police said officers were trying to find a man wanted for attempted murder.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating after two police officers were injured and a man was killed during a "shootout" with officers trying to serve a warrant.

According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, an anonymous tip told officers where to find Michael Harris, 44, who was accused of attempted murder and had a warrant out for his arrest.

Around 2:38 p.m. Saturday, DBPD and officers with the Holly Hill Police Department went to an apartment on Espanola Avenue to bring Harris into custody. After officers surrounded the apartment and tried to enter and arrest Harris, DBPD said Harris tried to go into the bedroom and then fired a gun through the open door.

"Law enforcement then exchanged fire repeatedly with Harris, wounding him," the department wrote in a release. "He died at the scene."

DBPD said one round hit the ballistic vest of an officer, leaving him with a bruise in the right chest area. Another office tripped and fell outside the apartment while shots were being fired, DBPD said, causing injuries to his head and neck.

While FDLE investigates, those officers are now on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

DBPD Chief Craig Capri said Harris was wanted for allegedly shooting a woman twice in the back two weeks ago.

