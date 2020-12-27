Florida detective, firefighter, SWAT member and more dies on Christmas

Darius DeBarros, 24, was a man of many titles.

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — The 24-year-old was a man who served his community in more ways than one: detective, firefighter, EMT and SWAT member.

Darius DeBarros of the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety died at his home in Daytona Beach on Christmas Day, the agency wrote on Facebook.

His cause of death is not yet known.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts we have to announce the loss of one of our own," it said. "...We are devastated."

Hundreds of people expressed their condolences to DeBarros' family, friends and colleagues on the department's Facebook page.

