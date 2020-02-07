Race fans will be allowed to return to Daytona International Speedway this weekend

It's going to look a little different Saturday, but fans will be able to watch the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in person.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The coronavirus pandemic isn't stopping race fans from heading back to the Daytona International Speedway for a race on July 4.

Fans will be able to watch the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in person on Saturday.

The speedway will limit the number of fans who can attend to 5,000 and they're only allowing Florida residents to take those spots. Once people get in, they'll have to follow all the speedway's safety protocols.

There will be lots of hand washing and sanitizing stations around the track as well as reminders for people to stay socially distance. Plus, temperature checks will and face coverings will be required for fans.

Infield camping isn't out of the question either. But, it won't look like the normal crowds people are used to seeing at the speedway. People who set up will have to watch the race from their RVs.

The race is scheduled to start at 6:05 p.m. on July 4.

More information can be found on the Daytona Speedway's website.

