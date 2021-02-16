Daytona State College evacuated over 'specific threat'

Students, educators and staff members have been told to stay away.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona State College is evacuating its Daytona Beach campus due to "a specific threat" there.

The college, which serves Volusia and Flagler counties, announced in a tweet that students, faculty and staff members had been instructed Tuesday afternoon to leave campus until further notice.

"Law enforcement is on the scene investigating," Daytona State said. "Updates to follow."

Specific details about the "threat" were not immediately clear. The Daytona Beach Police Department described it only as an online threat of some sort. Investigators are actively working to gather more information.

A phone call to the school was met with an automated message that said: "Due to an emergency, the call center at Daytona Beach Campus is closed. We apologize for the inconvenience..."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.