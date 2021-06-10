Slain Instagram stars husband kills self in Florida home before arrest, police say

Police say Thomas Sharkey ran up the stairs inside the house and shot himself after learning law enforcement had arrived, the Associated Press reports.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The U.S. Marshals say the husband of a slain social media star killed himself in a Florida home when authorities showed up to arrest him in connection with his wife's death last year in Texas.

Houston police said Wednesday there was no confrontation at the Fort Myers home when Marshals arrived late Tuesday looking to arrest Thomas Sharkey.

Police say Sharkey ran up the stairs inside the house and shot himself after learning law enforcement had arrived, the Associated Press reports.

Authorities said he was wanted out of Harris County, Texas, on a murder charge in the November death of Alexis Robinault.

Robinault had garnered a sizeable Instagram following touting beauty and health care products.

She reportedly spent time with her best friend Tanya Ricardo on Thanksgiving in 2020 and had made plans to watch movies with others all day on Nov. 28.

The last time the two girls talked was around 6 p.m. on Nov. 27.

After Robinault did not answer text messages and phone calls the next day, people started to worry about where she was.

Their worst fears were realized on Nov. 29 when they learned Alexis' body had been found about three miles from the apartment she and her husband shared.

Houston Police detective Sgt. Michael Burrow said at the time the couple had been separated but hadn't filed for divorce yet, AP wrote.