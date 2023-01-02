Reports: 3 people killed in 21-car pileup on I-75 in north central Florida

The identities of the people killed have not been released.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were killed early on New Year's Day in a massive pileup crash along Interstate 75 in north central Florida, according to multiple reports.

It happened around 12:40 a.m. Sunday on I-75 in Columbia County, according to the Alachua Chronicle, citing a "brief report" from the Florida Highway Patrol. Several media outlets, including WCJB, cite fog as potentially having an impact on the crash.

A total of 21 vehicles were involved in the deadly pileup. Three people died, FHP reportedly said. The identities of the people killed have not been released.

WCTV reported the roadway was shut down until Sunday evening as authorities worked to clean up the wreckage.