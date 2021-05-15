FHP: Tricyclist dies after being hit by dump truck

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A man riding a motorized tricycle died Saturday after being struck by a dump truck, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say the accident happened after the 74-year-old riding the tricycle attempted to turn onto Cochran Boulevard in Charlotte County.
According to a press release, the dump truck had the green light while traveling toward the intersection.
FHP says the man on the tricycle was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation is ongoing.
