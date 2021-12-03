5-month-old among 3 children, 2 adults killed in Florida crash

FHP says five passengers were ejected from one car and pronounced dead at the scene.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Three children and two adults are dead following a crash in Orange County Thursday night, Florida Highway Patrol confirms.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Thursday night at Claracona-Ocoee Road and Gaymar Drive.

One car, a sedan carrying six people, was traveling westbound on Claracona-Ocoee Road while another car, an SUV, was traveling eastbound, according to FHP. Troopers say the sedan attempted to make a left turn on to Gaymar Drive and drove into the path of the SUV.

FHP says the front of the SUV struck the side of the sedan causing both cars to overturn and 5 passengers from the sedan to be ejected. The five passengers were pronounced dead on the scene, according to troopers.

Among the five passengers killed in the crash were three children, ages five, four and five months, and two women ages 30 and 25, according to the report. Troopers say the driver, a 51-year-old woman has serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 28-year-old man, has minor injuries, according to FHP.

A reporter from WFTV in Orlando described the scene as "horrific."

BREAKING: Horrific scene and immeasurable grief on Clarcona Ocoee Road between Hiawasee and Gaymar Drive where three children and two adults were killed in a two-car crash at 7:55 tonight. Two others were taken to the hospital. My heart goes out to this family. pic.twitter.com/8SSjPowQPu — Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) March 12, 2021

This crash remains under investigation.