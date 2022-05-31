DeLand man killed in apparent explosion at bonfire, deputies say

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

DELAND, Fla. — The Volusia Sheriff's Office said a man in the DeLand area was killed in an apparent accidental explosion on Monday, according to a news release.

The explosion happened at an outdoor party with a bonfire. Investigators say the man, who they identified as Michael D. Riedinger, died at the scene.

Law enforcement officers say witnesses saw the man leave from the patio area of the home to go check on the bonfire. Then, emergency crews say another witness heard something hit the ground.

When they went to go see what caused the noise, witnesses say they saw Riedinger lying on the ground unresponsive near the fire.