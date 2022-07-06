DeLand sergeant awarded Medal of Valor for saving child from drowning

The award is the police department's second highest honor.

DELAND, Fla. — DeLand Police awarded a sergeant in their department with the Medal of Valor for saving a child struggling to swim.

Tony Tagle rescued the child near New Smryna Beach in April and also received a Lifesaving Award, the police department said in a Facebook post.

Tagle was off duty and fishing when he saw two children having trouble swimming. Police say that's when Tagle and another person at the beach jumped in the water to bring both children safely back to the jetty.

"Tagle showed exceptional courage while saving a life, and it shows that we have public servants that are willing to risk their lives for others even when they are off-duty," DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger said in a statement.

Law enforcement says if Tagle did not jump in to save the two children, they may have drowned.

The Medal of Valor award is the police department's second-highest honor.