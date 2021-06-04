Deputies identify human remains as missing 13-year-old from Gainesville

Detectives say they are working with the Medical Examiner's Office to determine's Delia's cause of death.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Human remains that were found in Alachua County Wednesday have been identified as a missing Florida teen, the sheriff's office says.

A Missing Child Alert was sent out for 13-year-old Delia Young on May 16. Authorities said she was last seen on May 14 in the 3200 block of Northwest 142nd Avenue in Gainsville.

The following week, Marian G. Williams, 57, and Valerie Young, 52, were arrested as part of an investigation into the teen's whereabouts.

Williams and Young both face charges of manslaughter, deprivation of medical care and tampering with/destroying evidence. Deputies say an additional charge of child neglect is added for Williams, while a charge of aggravated child abuse was issued to Young.

Detectives say they are working with the Medical Examiner's Office to determine's Delia's cause of death.

Deputies began the morning with a #prayer before heading out into NW Alachua County to search for missing 13 year old Delia Young. #findDelia pic.twitter.com/j8dOop36e8 — Alachua Co. Sheriff (@AlachuaSheriff) June 2, 2021