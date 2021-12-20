Florida woman accused of cutting city's Christmas lights, kicking crime scene investigator

Officers say they used a stun gun on her.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla — A woman is accused of cutting power cords to city-installed Christmas lights in Delray Beach.

Rosenie Cinada was charged with criminal mischief (vandalism over $1,000) and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Police say they spotted her around 11 a.m. on Dec. 15, cutting cords to holiday lights and year-round decorative lights along West Atlantic Avenue.

"When officers told her to put down the knife, Cinada placed the weapon in her pants, kept her hand in her pocket and started walking towards an officer," the Delray Beach Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. "After refusing the drop the knife, another officer deployed his taser on Cinada."

While being checked out at the hospital afterward, authorities say Cinada kicked a crime scene investigator.

Officers say they determined "dozens" of cords for lights had been cut.