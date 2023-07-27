Police release images of woman whose body was found in 3 suitcases in South Florida

The reconstructed images show what she may have looked like.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Police released images of an unidentified woman whose body was found in multiple suitcases in Delray Beach.

The reconstructed images show what investigators believed she may have looked like. Delray Beach police believe the woman is white or Hispanic, between the ages of 33 and 35. They estimate that she is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, had brown hair and had tattooed eyebrows

Police believe the woman was killed sometime between July 17-20, according to a Facebook post. Her body was found after a person called 911 after seeing "something strange" in the Intracoastal waterway on July 21.

Once detectives were on the scene, they reportedly found a suitcase in the water with human remains inside. A short time later, two other suitcases were also found nearby with human remains inside, the agency explained in their initial report.

Along with the reconstructed images, police also released images of two unique pieces of luggage that the victim’s body was found in. The first is a purple Palm Springs Ricardo Beverly Hills bag. The second is a green and black polka dot Charlie Sport bag.

Authorities also released images of the floral top the woman was believed to be wearing. They said the brand of the floral top was "Betzabe," which is a Brazilian company.

Police are asking people who live along the Intracoastal waterway in Delray Beach to review their personally owned video surveillance cameras during the specified timeframe.