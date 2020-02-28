DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Police say four teens skipped school the day they set a fire at a Florida train depot, causing significant damage and injuring a firefighter.

The boys were arrested after the fire was set on Tuesday. They each face burglary and arson charges and were placed on house arrest.

The teens told investigators they set fire to a couch then put it out. They went to a second room and lit a bag of trash on fire. That fire grew out of control.

A firefighter was injured by a backdraft and was released from the hospital later that day. Delray Beach Fire Rescue said the firefighter had burns to his neck and ears.

According to the Palm Beach Post, the train depot was built in 1927 and used as a train station until 1991. In 1986, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The newspaper said most recently the train depot had been used for storage.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue

