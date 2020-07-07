Delta flight from West Palm Beach to New York diverted

What was first thought to be damage from a bird, turned out to be hail damage.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Delta flight from West Palm Beach to New York LaGuardia had to land at New York's JFK after a mechanical issue Monday evening.

Forty-three customers were on board Flight 1076. The jet landed safely, and nobody was hurt.

It was first reported that a bird caused the damage to the aircraft, but the airline says the plane encountered a storm and sustained hail damage to its nose.

The airline says the plane will be out of service for a few days for repairs.

What other people are reading right now: