DEO: CONNECT, reemployment assistance customer service unavailable Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — If you find you can't connect to the state's unemployment website or get in touch with the reemployment assistance center, you're not alone.

And, there's a reason for it. The Department of Economic Opportunity says the CONNECT and Reemployment Assistance Customer Service Center won't be available Friday.

The DEO says this is because it will be providing Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) extension to eligible claimants under the American Rescue Plan.

CONNECT and the customer service center will be available Monday, the DEO says.

CONNECT and the Reemployment Assistance Customer Service Center will be unavailable TOMORROW, March 26, while the Department provides the PUA benefits extension for eligible claimants. CONNECT and the Reemployment Assistance Customer Service Center will be available Monday. pic.twitter.com/1jCflm6VvN — Florida DEO (@FLDEO) March 25, 2021