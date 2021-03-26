x
DEO: CONNECT, reemployment assistance customer service unavailable Friday

The department says it will be handling PUA benefits extension for those who are eligible under the American Rescue Plan.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — If you find you can't connect to the state's unemployment website or get in touch with the reemployment assistance center, you're not alone. 

And, there's a reason for it. The Department of Economic Opportunity says the CONNECT and Reemployment Assistance Customer Service Center won't be available Friday. 

The DEO says this is because it will be providing Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) extension to eligible claimants under the American Rescue Plan. 

CONNECT and the customer service center will be available Monday, the DEO says. 

