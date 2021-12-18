Deputies arrested, suspended after fight with sailors

Police said the deputies and sailors began arguing shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

KEY WEST, Fla. — Two sheriff’s deputies have been suspended after they were arrested for an off-duty brawl with sailors in Key West early Saturday.

Jail records show that Monroe County deputies Connor Curry, 23, and Trevor Pike, 25, remained jailed Saturday morning, charged with disorderly conduct. Pike faces an additional charge of battery.

The sailors, whose names weren't released, were charged with disorderly conduct, The Associated Press reports. They are part of a squadron visiting U.S. Naval Air Station Key West.

Officers said they witnessed Pike punch a 27-year-old sailor while Curry pushed him, causing the sailor to fall and strike his head.

The sailor was flown to a hospital near Miami. His condition was not released.

Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statement he suspended the deputies without pay and was "saddened by this incident and it will be fully investigated," AP reports.