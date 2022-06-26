Deputies fatally shoot Florida man who held 2 women hostage

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that a woman on Saturday night was shot and kidnapped in Osceola County, located south of Orlando.

GRANT-VALKARIA, Fla. — A suspect believed to be holding two women hostage was fatally shot by deputies along Florida's Space Coast following a chase that spanned three counties.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that a woman on Saturday night was shot and kidnapped in Osceola County, located south of Orlando. The suspect was pursued into Indian River County and then Brevard County with the wounded woman and another woman in his car.

The suspect fired several times at Indian River County deputies. After the suspect's car became disabled in Brevard County, the wounded woman was able to escape the vehicle and was assisted by Brevard County deputies, according to the news release.

The suspect then fled into nearby woods holding a gun to the head of the other woman, authorities said.

Aviation units tracked the suspect and hostage, and the man was fatally shot following an exchange of gunfire with deputies on the ground, the news release said.

No deputies were injured during the shootout. Both women were taken to local hospitals for treatment. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office didn't release the names of the suspect, hostages or deputies involved.