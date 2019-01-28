OCALA, Fla. — UPDATE: The Marion County Sheriff's Office says Mr. King has been located and is safe.

Original story below:

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered 53-year-old Ocala man who hasn't been seen since early Monday morning.

John Taylor King was last seen driving a 2003 gray Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with Florida license plate 837-0PE.

"Mr. King has made statements to his family that has law enforcement concerned for his well-being," the sheriff's office wrote in a news release.

King is described as white, 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

If you know where King is, please call 911 right away.

Resources: Considering self-harm or know someone who is? There is help

