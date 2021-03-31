Deputies: Maryland woman dies attempting to get inside her Florida Keys hotel room

MONROE COUNTY, Fla — A Maryland woman was found dead inside her Florida Keys hotel room after deputies say she got stuck trying to get inside.
Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Sydney Therriault, 22, did not have her hotel keys when she tried entering through the window of her room at a Grassy Key resort.
Detectives determined Therriault died of asphyxiation after getting stuck on the window.
She was pronounced dead at the scene when authorities and rescue crews arrived at around 7:28 a.m., the sheriff's office says.
No foul play is expected.
