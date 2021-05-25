FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Two deputies in southwest Florida are being credited with saving a sea turtle affected by red tide.
The Lee County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that Deputy Kyle Hargis and Lieutenant Tim Galloway spotted the sea turtle "in obvious distress" on Fort Myers Beach.
Once Deputy Hargis carefully pulled the turtle out of the water, two neighbors came over with wet towels to help keep it safe while it was on the move. During the ensuing boat ride, the deputies said the turtle started chomping at their feet. So they decided to name it "Pacman," after the classic arcade game.
FWC evaluated the sea turtle and took over its care. After learning she was female, the deputies renamed her "Miss Pacman."
The turtle is a Kemp's Ridley, which NOAA classifies as "the smallest sea turtle" in the world, and one of the most endangered. They're mostly spotted in Mexico and other parts of the western Gulf coast, but they're occasionally seen nesting in Florida.
If you spot a sea turtle in distress, you can call FWC's Wildlife Alert 888-404-FWCC, *FWC or #FWC. You can also text your tip to Tip@MyFWC.com.
What other people are reading right now:
- Tuesday marks 1 year since George Floyd's murder: 5 things that have changed
- Central Avenue’s stories: How George Floyd’s death conjures memories of 1967, 2014 deaths of unarmed Black men in Tampa
- Hiring teens is a great asset to one local business
- Tiger seen wandering neighborhood is thriving at new sanctuary home
- Flesh-eating 'black fungus' killing off patients who survived COVID-19
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter