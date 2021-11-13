Marion County deputies search for missing, endangered woman

Deputies say the woman has made comments that have "caused concern for her safety."

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 83-year-old woman, a news release from the sheriff's office reports.

Deputies say Norma Bullard was last seen around noon on Thursday at her home in Ocala Palms.

She is reportedly driving a 2014 beige Ford Cadillac in an unknown direction. Deputies say she has made comments that have "caused concern for her safety."

Bullard is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 140 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.