Have you seen David? Deputies searching for missing 77-year-old man

OCALA, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing 77-year-old man they say has been diagnosed with dementia.

Deputies say David Voldal was last seen around 3:20 p.m. leaving his home in the 6600 block of SW 112th Street in Ocala to travel to Freedom Library. He never returned home causing concern for his well-being, according to a press release.

Voldal was last seen driving a red 2010 Toyota Corolla with a Florida license plate of EVCM58 and is described as a 5-foot-11 white male whit blue eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

