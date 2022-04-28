Deputies shoot, kill man outside Target in Kissimmee

The shooting happened in a tourist district near Walt Disney World.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Two sheriff's deputies fatally shot a man outside a Target store in central Florida's busy tourist district, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office explains.

One person suffered a minor shrapnel injury to the hand and two others were injured when they fell while trying to run away from the area Wednesday night in Kissimmee, deputies say. The shooting happened in a tourist district near Walt Disney World.

Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez offered few details during a late-night news conference.

“It’s an officer-involved shooting. Two of our officers are involved...We have one deceased male and we’re fully cooperating with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement,” he said.

Lopez said he would not answer any questions Wednesday night because, “The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is actually going to assume this investigation and we don’t want to step on their toes.”