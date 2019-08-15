ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man opened fire on customers inside a Florida grocery store Thursday, but he was shot by Escambia County deputies.

The man at Grocery Advantage was acting erratically and showed a gun when deputies approached him, WKRG reports.

The shooter was taken to a hospital. No one else was wounded.

FDLE will investigate the shooting.

