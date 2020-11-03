PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A South Florida couple was arrested after crashing their car, taking off and leaving their daughter in the backseat.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the 1-year-old wasn't secured in the car but wasn't hurt, just scared.
The parents are charged with child endangerment, among other charges.
Cpl. Colin Campbell comforted the child and kept her calm during the investigation. It was a windy night and she was scared, the sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page.
The child wouldn’t let anyone else hold her otherwise she would start crying uncontrollably, the sheriff's office said.
"Campbell’s caring demeanor was apparently soothing to her and eventually, she fell asleep on his shoulder. He was dedicated to making her feel safe and it wasn’t until she was transported by fire rescue and turned over to DCF that he let her out of his sight," according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
What other people are reading right now:
- Walmart sets emergency leave policy for 1.4M hourly workers amid coronavirus concerns
- Coronavirus live updates: Major events including Coachella reschedule over virus concerns
- Coronavirus resources: Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
- Cadaver dogs detect anomalies at MacDill AFB in search for lost graves
- Coronavirus concerns changing some practices in Bay area churches, synagogues
- Florida couple on sick cruise ship files $1 million lawsuit against Princess cruise line
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter