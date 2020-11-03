PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A South Florida couple was arrested after crashing their car, taking off and leaving their daughter in the backseat.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the 1-year-old wasn't secured in the car but wasn't hurt, just scared.

The parents are charged with child endangerment, among other charges.

Cpl. Colin Campbell comforted the child and kept her calm during the investigation. It was a windy night and she was scared, the sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page.

The child wouldn’t let anyone else hold her otherwise she would start crying uncontrollably, the sheriff's office said.

"Campbell’s caring demeanor was apparently soothing to her and eventually, she fell asleep on his shoulder. He was dedicated to making her feel safe and it wasn’t until she was transported by fire rescue and turned over to DCF that he let her out of his sight," according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

PBSO - Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office On the police report, it will read that this infant's parents were a... rrested for child endangerment and other charges. However, there are things that don't make it to the report, like this story: Cpl. Campbell found this 1.5-year-old infant in the back seat of her parent's car.

