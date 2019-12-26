A domestic violence situation turned deadly on Christmas Eve in Volusia County.

Authorities say it began when a woman called a relative to say her brother was being irrational and abusive. And, he was armed.

The call came from a house on Gaucho Circle in a normally-quiet Deltona neighborhood. The woman was visiting her 65-year-old brother, Harvey Cantrell, after the recent death of their mother.

Volusia County deputies were dispatched and set up a perimeter while trying to get the sister out of the house.

Just before 9 p.m., authorities say she came to the front door, followed closely by Cantrell. Deputies say he shot at her -- hitting her in the shoulder and face. At that moment, deputies say they fired back, killing him.

The sister was taken to Central Florida Hospital in Sanford, where deputies said she was stable. Sheriff Mike Chitwood credits the deputies with acting quickly to save her life.

As per standard protocol, the deputies who fired their service weapons have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Editor's Note: If you are affected by domestic violence, there is help. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

