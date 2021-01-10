Deputy Joshua Moyers to be laid to rest Saturday

Moyers was mortally wounded after he was shot during a traffic stop on Sep. 24.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The residents of Callahan have described their town to First Coast News as 'tight knit.'

So when Deputy Joshua Moyers was shot on Sep. 24 and died two days later, the entire community went into mourning.

The 29-year-old was planning his wedding while bringing smiles to those who served alongside him.

“Funny, loving, happy. The guy was always smiling. Just an all-around great guy, somebody you want to meet, somebody you’d want to be around," Lt. Brian Blackwell, one of Moyers' shift supervisors, remembered.

His other shift supervisor, Sgt. Trevor Zittrower, told First Coast News Moyers had pride in his job with the motivation of making Nassau County safer each day.

That legacy may continue to live even as those who served alongside Moyers will join his family to lay him to rest Saturday.

The funeral is being held at Callahan First Baptist Church at noon. Visitation will be two hours before and continue until the funeral service begins. Yet, the funeral is only the culmination of a week's worth of tributes for Deputy Moyers.

Even as law enforcement officers still searching for the man who shot Moyers, makeshift tributes to him appeared at the command center in Callahan.

However, perhaps the Nassau County Sheriff's Office had perhaps the most moving tribute. Outside of the sheriff's office in Yulee was a lone patrol vehicle with a mourning band on the hood, blue wreath on the grill and Moyers' picture on the windshield.