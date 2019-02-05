BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Former Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson is lashing back at a commission’s findings on the Parkland school shooting that concluded he acted inappropriately.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel said Peterson, who was the school resource officer at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on the day of the shooting, sent a 14-page report to the commission that investigated the shooting. In the report, he said he followed the sheriff’s office training and policies for an active shooting.

“I assessed the situation and acted accordingly to the real-time intelligence I assessed on the scene,” his response said.

The commission concluded Peterson knew there were gunshots coming from inside the school and apparently did not investigate the source of the gunfire.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, who headed the commission, told the newspaper Peterson’s response was a “fairy tale” and that Peterson refused to appear before the commission even when subpoenaed.

“He needs to take responsibility for his actions,” Gualtieri told the newspaper. “He needs to fess up.”

