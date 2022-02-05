Gov. Ron DeSantis announced at a press conference at the Jacksonville Zoo & Gardens that the state will put money toward saving manatees and cleaning up waterways.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A sizable chunk of the Florida state budget will go towards programs that work towards saving manatees, Governor Ron DeSantis announced at a press conference at the Jacksonville Zoo & Gardens Monday.

The Jacksonville Zoo & Gardens is known for its Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation program, which takes in injured manatees and releases them. Since 2017, the program has released 30 manatees.

DeSantis says that the money will go towards expanding the state's network of acute care facilities for injured manatees like the ones the Jacksonville Zoo treats, supporting access to waters, supporting habitats and supporting pilot projects.

One of those projects is a program run by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission that is feeding thousands of pounds of romaine lettuce near the Cape Canaveral power plant.

Manatees have been dying in huge numbers in recent years. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports more than 1,100 died in 2021, double the average -- what experts called an 'Unusual Mortality Event.' Many of those deaths were due to starvation.

It all goes back to human intervention and polluted waters. Monday, DeSantis addressed the need to clean up waterways and dispel pollution from fertilizers and septic tanks and creates algae blooms, which kill seagrass, a manatee's main food source.

Cleaning up waterways has been a mission of the state legislature under DeSantis, particularly treating wastewater to prevent algae-feeders from getting into the water with laws such as the Clean Water Act.