Gov. DeSantis approves purchasing 17K acres of land for conservation

More than 16,000 acres are within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, the governor says.

FLORIDA, USA — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday announced he would be approving 10 land and conservation easement acquisitions to protect more than 17,000 acres of the state's environment.

In a news release, the governor said the land will be managed and monitored by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Seven parcels that were approved, totaling 16,706 acres, are within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, the state explained. The untouched stretch of land is considered crucial in allowing animals to migrate across the state.

According to the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation, the properties are a mixture of native and working lands. Not only will they provide habitat for Florida species like Florida panthers, black bears and gopher tortoises, but the parcels are also home to several freshwater systems.

The properties purchased within the corridor include: