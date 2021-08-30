Gov. DeSantis defends controversial 'anti-riot' law as case heads to federal court

A judge in Tallahassee is hearing the case.

TAMPA, Fla — Florida’s controversial anti-riot law, also known as HB 1, headed to federal court Monday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made HB 1 a cornerstone of his agenda following protests and riots stemming from the death of George Floyd.

The lawsuit, brought by the ACLU, NAACP and Dream Defenders, argues the law is unconstitutional by violating free speech rights and could have a chilling effect on people’s right to assemble.

Hours after the hearing got underway, DeSantis defended the law.

“I’m confident that we will eventually win however it shakes out,” he said. “And I think that we are safer as a result of that bill.”

On the first day of the hearing, the judge grilled attorneys representing the state about the potential for non-violent protestors to get charged with a felony.